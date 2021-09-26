Teresa Ewins says empathy will guide her in new role as Lincoln police chief

Ewins does indeed want to be in Lincoln. Though this stop in her career — what will likely be her last — is not about location. It's about the moment that she occupies in the profession that she has never second-guessed, she said.

"I think with everything happening, the profession deserves to be in a better place," she said, and so Ewins came to Lincoln in an effort to lead it there.

In three weeks on the job, Ewins has largely spent her time attending meetings and making appearances — an indication of the emphasis she's promised to place on her visibility and accessibility, but also an indication of her approach to policing.

If there is a best practice to usher a growing police department forward into a new era, Ewins is convinced it's through building relationships — with officers and the community, with leaders, but also people who commit crimes and their victims.

It's the key to both solving crimes and preventing them, Ewins said.

On the streets of the Tenderloin in San Francisco, Ewins said it was her and officers like her who were there for the gunshot-wound victims that they had come to know, holding their hand on ambulance rides to hospitals, grieving alongside their friends.