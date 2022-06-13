 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennis racket statue stolen from Lincoln park, police say

  • Updated
Tennis statue

The 2-foot tall tennis racket at Jan Pitsch Green was taken sometime between Thursday night and Sunday morning, Lincoln Police said.

 Courtesy photo

A 2-foot tall statue of a tennis racket is missing from a small park in Lincoln's Country Club neighborhood, prompting the city's police department to seek tips in the statue's suspected stealing.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the statue, worth about $3,000, was likely taken from Jan Pitsch Green, just west of 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard, sometime between Thursday night and Sunday morning.

An employee with the Parks and Recreation department reported the statue missing around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The racket sits next to a dog statue.

Vollmer asked anyone with information about the statue's whereabouts to contact police at 402-441-6000.

