Tennessee duo arrested by Nebraska State troopers after multiple pursuits
editor's pick topical

Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people alleged to have been involved in multiple pursuits Monday night. 

A pickup was pulled over on Nebraska 2, east of Lincoln for failure to signal shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from NSP.

While the trooper was standing near the pickup, the driver sped away westbound, toward Lincoln, and troopers stopped their pursuit out of concern for public safety. 

About an hour later, the pickup was spotted by a different trooper as it headed westbound on I-80. NSP said the trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle sped away. The pickup came to a stop when troopers deployed stop sticks.

The occupants -- Samantha Shipley, 43, and Ronell Leeson, 31, both from Johnson City, Tennessee -- were taken into custody.

Troopers said they found drug paraphernalia, a concealed knife and multiple credit cards that did not belong to the occupants inside the car.  

Shipley, the driver, was arrested on suspicion of several drug, theft and driving charges. Leeson was arrested on suspicion of drug and theft charges.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

