Teens trying to sell shoes tell police they were robbed at gunpoint near Woods Pool

A trio of teenagers told police they were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night while trying to sell basketball shoes in the Woods Pool parking lot, 3200 J St.

The three victims -- 17, 18 and 19 -- said they were waiting for a buyer they met online, said Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz. Instead, several others showed up, and one of them punched the 19-year-old, pointed a handgun at him and stole his wallet. He reported a loss of about $200.

Bonkiewicz reminded the public they’re welcome to use the safer Swap Spot at the police department’s Center Team Substation, near 27th and Holdrege streets, for completing online transactions or conducting child custody exchanges. The area is well-lit and covered by surveillance cameras.

For more information, go to: lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Police/Swap-Spot

