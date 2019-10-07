Lincoln police are searching for two teens they say assaulted another 16-year-old at a Sonic drive-thru on Sunday.
Officers responded to a reported assault early Sunday morning at the fast food restaurant located at 1500 S. Coddington Ave.
According to police, the 16-year-old said he was in the drive-thru waiting for his food when two people in a car behind him began yelling at him.
The 16-year-old left the drive-thru and parked at the restaurant, when two teenagers in the car behind him got out, approached his vehicle and began throwing food and sauces on it.
One of the teens punched the 16-year-old in the face, police said, and demanded his belongings. The 16-year-old was able to flee the area before calling police.
An investigation into the assault is ongoing.
