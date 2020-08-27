Teens jumped on vehicle as thief stole iPhone she had met him to sell, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two teenage girls were injured when they jumped on a car getting away with one of their phones, police say.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. near 16th and Prospect streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there on a possible car crash and found a 16-year-old girl who said she had agreed to sell her iPhone for $800 to someone she met over Snapchat.

She went there to meet the buyer, who jumped in his car when she handed him the phone to look at.

Spilker said the girl, and a 15-year-old friend with her, jumped onto the vehicle as it sped away and were thrown to the pavement. Neither of the girls received treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

