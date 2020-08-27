 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teens jumped on vehicle as thief stole iPhone one had met him to sell, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Teens jumped on vehicle as thief stole iPhone one had met him to sell, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Two teenage girls were injured when they jumped on a car getting away with one of their phones, police say.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near 16th and Prospect streets. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there on a possible car crash and found a 16-year-old girl who said she had agreed to sell her iPhone for $800 to someone she met over Snapchat.

She went there to meet the buyer, who jumped in his car when she handed him the phone to look at.

Spilker said the girl, and a 15-year-old friend with her, jumped onto the vehicle as it sped away and were thrown to the pavement. Neither of the girls needed treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Injured Lincoln officer identified, remains in critical condition; 2 suspects charged with escape
LPS security director spots one of shooting suspects hiding under slide on Hartley playground
Man police link to two Omaha homicides is arrested in Dallas

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News