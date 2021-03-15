 Skip to main content
Teens caught with $11K worth of marijuana, THC wax and vape pens, Lincoln police say
Lincoln police say they caught three teenagers with marijuana, THC wax and vape pens worth more than $11,000 on the street.

It started with a traffic stop Saturday night around 9:30 near 27th and Superior streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police stopped 18-year-old Porter Wilkins for an expired plate, smelled marijuana coming from the Toyota Camry and saw two open bottles of Patron on the floorboard when they asked him to get out.

Porter Wilkins

Porter Wilkins

The smell of marijuana led to a search, which she said turned up just under a pound of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, 81 THC vape pens, seven wax jars, 14 THC syrup containers, 66 THC cartridges and a real-looking BB gun in backpacks in the back seat.

Spilker said the street value was more than $11,200.

Noah Reddick

Noah Reddick

Police arrested Wilkins and his 18-year-old passenger, Noah Reddick, on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and other allegations. A 17-year-old in the front seat was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for juvenile court.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

