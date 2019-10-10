Lincoln police have arrested three teenagers who they believe were involved in a home break-in Tuesday where five firearms were stolen.
At about 10 a.m. that day, police were sent to a home in the area of Cooper Park, near Seventh and D streets. The homeowner said someone broke in through a basement window, pried open a gun safe in an upstairs closet and stole ammunition, a rifle, shotgun, pistol and two handguns.
Investigators found a screwdriver on the floor by the safe and lifted fingerprints from the side of the safe, according to court records.
Officer Angela Sands said later that day they developed a suspect, which led to their arrests Tuesday night.
In an affidavit to take them into custody, police said the victim was related to one of the teens.
Police took the teens, ages 17 and 18, to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, two on suspicion of burglary and possession of a stolen firearm, and the other on suspicion of aiding and abetting the crime.
Police recovered all of the firearms.
