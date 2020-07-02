Teens, 13 and 14, accused of stealing SUV, breaking into Lincoln liquor store

Police referred a group of teens — a pair of 13- and 14-year-olds — to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for prosecution in juvenile court for allegedly stealing an SUV belonging to one of their parents and a break-in at a Havelock liquor store early Thursday.
Officer Erin Spilker said at around 2 a.m., neighbors in the 100 block of Santa Fe Trail, had reported a hit-and-run. A gray GMC Yukon had hit a car parked in the street.
She said when police contacted the owners they said the Yukon was missing along with their teenage daughter.
The father called police two hours later after finding the SUV at a gas station near 23rd and Cornhusker Highway, sending a group of juveniles, most of whom he recognized, running, Spilker said.
When officers arrived they saw several alcohol bottles, cigars and a realistic looking BB gun believed to be tied to a burglary minutes earlier at Castle Liquor Store at 6001 Havelock Ave. inside the Yukon.
Police got another call, this time to 14th and Knox streets, after the other owner of the Yukon found some of the teens who had run.
Spilker said two girls, a 13- and 14-year-old, were referred for theft by unlawful taking for taking the SUV and for being accessories to the burglary. Two boys, one 13 and one 14, were referred for the burglary. The older of the boys also was accused of theft for being in the driver's seat of the stolen SUV. Police took them all home to their parents.
