Teen vandalized cruiser with officer inside, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man early Tuesday after he allegedly vandalized a cruiser with an officer inside it.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at around 6 a.m. on the west side of the Hall of Justice.

She said an officer heard a loud banging sound, got out and found the teenager yelling at him and holding a large piece of metal. Three cruisers, including the officer's, were left with scratches and dents.

They arrested the 19-year-old without incident on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Spilker said it was unclear if he was targeting police specifically or just randomly had been in the area.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.