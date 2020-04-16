Teen trying to sell Jordan hightops robbed instead at Lincoln home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old boy trying to sell his red-and-white Jordan high-top shoes Wednesday got assaulted and robbed instead, police said.

The boy went to a residence in the 6100 block of Franciscan Drive -- near 84th Street between Old Cheney and Pine Lake roads -- about 4 p.m. to meet a potential buyer who’d responded to a Snapchat about the shoe sale, said Officer Erin Spilker.

One man got into the boy’s car to look at the shoes, while another man came up to the driver’s side window. When the teenager opened the window, the man standing outside the car hit him several times in the mouth and told him to empty his pockets. The boy gave him his AirPods headphones. Then, the man inside the car pointed a knife at him, took the tennis shoes and both men ran off.

The shoes are valued at $200, the headphones at $50. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects, Spilker said.

She said people selling items online should always meet prospective sellers in public places where cameras are located.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.