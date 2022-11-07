Teen testifies: 'That's when I heard a couple gunshots and then I heard James screaming'

Anna Feilen was 17 and on the run when she got into a van with her brother and a second man before dawn Feb. 23, 2021, headed to James Shekie's Lincoln trailer to rob him of marijuana.

By the start of the second week of Deonte Rush's murder trial Monday, jurors already had seen texts where Rush said he'd messed up and was looking at prison time if he got caught and that he was getting out of town to lay low before law enforcement scooped him up in Chicago for murder.

And they'd seen video of the three people investigators came to believe were involved shortly before and after Shekie's killing.

But on the stand Monday, Feilen offered the most potentially damning evidence yet in the case: the first eye-witness account.

On direct examination, she admitted she'd sent her brother, Marquez Moten, videos of the pot. But she said she was just trying to get him to come from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Lincoln to give her a ride.

She and Moten are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prosecutors say Moten, a paraplegic whose spine was severed in a 2014 shooting, grew intent on stealing the drugs. And, though Feilen denies it, texts make it appear she was on board.

Early Feb. 23, 2021, Moten came to Lincoln and brought Rush along.

Feilen, on the stand, said Rush was the shooter.

She said she had met Shekie through the dating app Tagged she sometimes used to meet men for sex.

On Feb. 1, 2021, roughly three weeks before he was shot and killed in his trailer near North 20th and Superior streets, Shekie picked her up from a friend's house in Omaha for a date.

"The vibe was pretty much like I was going to eat and go home. But I never did," said Feilen, who is now 19.

She said she ended up staying with Shekie for 2½ weeks. They had sex a half-dozen times, hung out and smoked marijuana.

Feilen said Shekie had asked her to try to help him sell the marijuana. So she posted photos on Snapchat, including one with buds in her hand saying "come shop."

She sent the photos to her brother, too.

In calls and texts in the two days leading up to Shekie's killing, the two talked about how to get it. Feilen said it became clear her brother just wanted to take it.

"Like, all of it?" Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller asked her.

"Yes," she said.

By then, Feilen had moved out.

She denied she'd left on bad terms. But texts show Shekie had kicked her out and she wasn't welcome back.

Early Feb. 23, Feilen said she didn't want to go when Moten and Rush showed up at her biological mother's apartment, where she was staying after running away from her adopted parents' home in Bellevue.

She said she tried to convince Moten there was never as much weed as she said there was. She just wanted a ride.

"He didn't believe me and ended up pulling a gun out on me, and that kind of like scared me," she said.

So she ended up going with them. When they got to Shekie's trailer, she said they sat outside for a while. Feilen said Rush tried to talk her into going inside since she knew where the marijuana was.

She said she refused. Eventually, Rush got out and walked up to the trailer.

"And that's when he went and kicked the door down," Feilen said. "I start freaking out."

She said Moten told her not to worry, he was handling it.

"That's when I heard a couple gunshots and then I heard James screaming," Feilen said.

She and Moten took off without Rush, who she said ran out of the trailer in another direction.

When they met up soon after to pick Rush up at the nearby FedEx parking lot, Feilen said she asked him "What happened, what happened?"

She said he told them Shekie was "squirming" so he shot in the air.

On March 2, 2021, after police found Shekie's body, Rush texted Feilen, telling her "shhh you got me?" Which she took to mean to keep quiet. Not to talk to the cops.

And he said he would make up for the mistake "because we came away empty-handed."

"You guys had nothing to show for this robbery?" Miller asked Feilen.

"Correct," she said.