Teen tells police he was robbed of his car at gunpoint in Lincoln neighborhood

A 17-year-old reported he was robbed of his car early Monday near Capitol Beach's Lakeview Elementary School, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said at around 12:30 a.m. the teenager told police he parked his blue, 2002 Audi A4 in the area and went to meet a female friend.
He told police as they were talking three men came up. One had a gun. Spilker said he was struck in the head, handed over his keys and ran.
She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.