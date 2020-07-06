You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen tells police he was robbed of his car at gunpoint in Lincoln neighborhood
View Comments
editor's pick

Teen tells police he was robbed of his car at gunpoint in Lincoln neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old reported he was robbed of his car early Monday near Capitol Beach's Lakeview Elementary School, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 12:30 a.m. the teenager told police he parked his blue, 2002 Audi A4 in the area and went to meet a female friend.

He told police as they were talking three men came up. One had a gun. Spilker said he was struck in the head, handed over his keys and ran.

She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

20-year-old Lincoln man killed in July 4th shooting is identified
Exeter man seriously injured in fireworks accident at Branched Oak Lake
Fireworks set off inside car in Lincoln causes $12K in damage
St. E's, Bryan see increase in fireworks injuries
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News