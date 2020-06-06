Teen says Lincoln man sexually abused her as a child at his mother's in-home child care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police are looking for a 29-year-old Lincoln man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at his mother's in-home child care over several years.

In an affidavit for Victor Meza Vildales' arrest, Officer Tyler Nitz, an investigator in the Special Victims Unit, said a 15-year-old girl came forward to a police officer about her allegations in November, saying Vildales abused her multiple times from ages 8 to 11.

Nitz said the teenager described in a forensic interview sexual contact Vildales had with her about five years ago when she went to Dulce Meza, a child care center in Vildales' mother's home at 3080 T St.

Vildales lived in the home at the time, Nitz said.

Police let Vildales go home after he provided a statement May 15.

On Thursday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged him with first-degree sexual assault of a child. An arrest warrant was issued Friday.

Vildales' mother, Claudia Meza, has had the state-licensed child care in her home since 2009.

