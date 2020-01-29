Teen resisting arrest on misdemeanors leads to felony allegations, Lincoln police say

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday on suspicion of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer after they came looking to arrest him on warrants.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they went to a home near North 64th and Adams streets at about 6 p.m. looking for John M. Thompson III on misdemeanor warrants for shoplifting, distributing the peace and failing to appear.

Bonkiewicz said the owner of the house first told officers he wasn’t there, but then said he might be and let them search. They found Thompson in a locked basement bathroom. He said they talked the teenager out of the bathroom, but, when the two officers tried to get handcuffs on him, he clenched his fists and started swinging punches that didn’t land.

When they tried to get Thompson under control, all three fell to the floor because of Thompson’s thrashing, Bonkiewicz said. During the fall, one of the officers hit his face on a washing machine, causing a gash on his lip that needed five stitches to close.

They took Thompson, of 3030 N. 64th St., to jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, second offense, and two counts of assaulting an officer. All three are felonies.

