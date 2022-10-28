 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Teen pleads not guilty to motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed 16-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0

An 18-year-old Lincoln man accused of motor vehicle homicide in connection to a crash last year that killed his 16-year-old friend pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Izia Rodriguez hasn't yet been set for trial on the felony charge related to Bryshawn Williams' death Oct. 5, 2021.

Charles Herbster and Julie Slama agree to drop dueling lawsuits
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was behind the wheel when, shortly before 1 a.m., he crashed into a tree near 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

He told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control, hit a curb, mailbox, then the tree.

Rodriguez was on probation in juvenile court at the time.

One dead following rear-end collision in northeast Nebraska

Police around the country are using a powerful but relatively inexpensive cellphone tracking tool to solve crimes. 
Lancaster County sheriff unveils department's $350K armored vehicle
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says they have destroyed hundreds of Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News