Teen pleads not guilty to motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed 16-year-old

An 18-year-old Lincoln man accused of motor vehicle homicide in connection to a crash last year that killed his 16-year-old friend pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Izia Rodriguez hasn't yet been set for trial on the felony charge related to Bryshawn Williams' death Oct. 5, 2021.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was behind the wheel when, shortly before 1 a.m., he crashed into a tree near 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

He told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control, hit a curb, mailbox, then the tree.

Rodriguez was on probation in juvenile court at the time.