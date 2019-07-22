A Lincoln teenager Monday pleaded no contest to manslaughter for firing a shot toward a house in 2018, fatally hitting a 22-year-old man on the porch.
Natavian Morton, 17, will face at least one year in prison and up to 70 at his sentencing in November for causing Edgar Union Jr.’s death on March 26, 2018.
Prosecutors originally had charged him with second-degree murder and several gun offenses. But as part of a plea agreement, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Dan Packard amended the charges to manslaughter — or causing Union’s death upon a sudden quarrel or unintentionally while unlawfully firing a gun — and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said Union and Morton were on opposite sides of a group of more than a dozen people who had gathered in the 3800 block of South 47th Street, just west of Union College, to continue a fight that started earlier that day at Lincoln Southeast High School.
What started with yelling back and forth turned into rocks being thrown at the house. Then, a Jeep hit someone in the crowd, Packard said.
“People in his (Morton’s) group began yelling at him to shoot,” he told the judge. “He said he was not aiming the gun at anyone in particular. He was just aiming at the house.”
Everyone ran. Packard said Morton later learned someone had been shot.
Packard said the .45 caliber bullet struck Union's cheek and went out his neck. Bleeding, Union ran in the house, then back out.
He said a friend tried to put pressure on his wound, but Union died on the porch at 2:04 p.m. that day.
Morton left town two days later on a Greyhound bus while investigators worked to sort out who the shooter was.
When they caught up with Morton in Gulfport, Mississippi, Packard said, he admitted he’d been handed a gun in the car on the way to the house on 47th Street and had fired the shot that killed Union.
Packard said the bullet fragment found in the side of the house had the victim’s DNA on it and matched the shell casing police found in the grass where Morton was seen standing.