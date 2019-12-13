Teen nabbed pit bull from Near South porch, Lincoln police say

Police were able to reunite a stolen dog with its owner Thursday after the pet disappeared from the front porch where he was leashed near 21st and A streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said a 51-year-old woman called police at 3:20 p.m. after her white pit bull named Timmy was taken.
She said the officer saw a suspect on Ring doorbell footage, which led to a 17-year-old girl who turned the dog over to the officer. The teen told police she thought the dog had been abandoned, though she had to untie him to take him.
Police referred her to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for charges.
