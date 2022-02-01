 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen motorcyclist injured in Lincoln crash dies, police say

  Updated
The Lincoln teenager who was critically injured in a collision at one of the city's busiest intersections Friday died Monday evening, according to police. 

Austin Kinser, 18, had been riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on Antelope Valley Parkway at around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning as he approached Salt Creek Roadway. 

As Kinser approached the intersection, Edward Watters, 19, turned his Chevrolet Suburban left onto Salt Creek, blocking Kinser's path, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

Kinser was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday. He died around 5 p.m. Monday, Vigil said. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Watters hasn't been cited for his alleged role in the collision. 

