 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Teen killed in southeast Lincoln motorcycle crash identified

  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old man who died after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Lincoln Tuesday evening has been identified. 

William Schnakenberg was riding north on South 70th Street at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when he accelerated and passed two motorcyclists he was riding with as they approached Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. The teen lost control of his Honda motorcycle and collided with 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, who was riding alongside him, Kocian said. 

The collision threw Bryan Schnakenberg from his bike and sent William Schnakenberg off the roadway, where he was thrown off as the Honda struck a fence, Kocian said. 

William Schnakenberg was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Kocian said. Bryan Schnakenberg is the 19-year-old's uncle. 

The third motorcyclist wasn't involved in the crash, Kocian said. 

Both Schnakenbergs were wearing helmets, and police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. 

People are also reading…

'Is this it? Are we done?' — Days after fire, Shadow Brook Farm operators eye rebuild
Watch Now: Fairness ordinance opponents have signatures to force council action
Police investigate string of gunpoint robberies at Lincoln, Omaha gas stations
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining worldwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News