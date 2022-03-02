Teen killed in southeast Lincoln motorcycle crash identified

A 19-year-old man who died after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Lincoln Tuesday evening has been identified.

William Schnakenberg was riding north on South 70th Street at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when he accelerated and passed two motorcyclists he was riding with as they approached Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. The teen lost control of his Honda motorcycle and collided with 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, who was riding alongside him, Kocian said.

The collision threw Bryan Schnakenberg from his bike and sent William Schnakenberg off the roadway, where he was thrown off as the Honda struck a fence, Kocian said.

William Schnakenberg was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Kocian said. Bryan Schnakenberg is the 19-year-old's uncle.

The third motorcyclist wasn't involved in the crash, Kocian said.

Both Schnakenbergs were wearing helmets, and police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

