Teen injured in 25-foot fall from roof at Wesleyan campus

Lincoln police say a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized early Friday after an estimated 25-foot fall from a roof on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Weary Center, 5300 Huntington Ave.
The 19-year-old woman had been with two others at the time.
Spilker said the woman was conscious and alert when Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers took her to a Lincoln hospital and remained hospitalized. Her current condition is unknown.
Spilker said the incident remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected.
