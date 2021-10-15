Teen injured in 25-foot fall from roof at Wesleyan campus

Lincoln police say a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized early Friday after an estimated 25-foot fall from a roof on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Weary Center, 5300 Huntington Ave.

The 19-year-old woman had been with two others at the time.

Spilker said the woman was conscious and alert when Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers took her to a Lincoln hospital and remained hospitalized. Her current condition is unknown.

Spilker said the incident remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected.

