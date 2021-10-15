 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen injured in 25-foot fall from roof at Wesleyan campus
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Teen injured in 25-foot fall from roof at Wesleyan campus

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police say a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized early Friday after an estimated 25-foot fall from a roof on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Weary Center, 5300 Huntington Ave.

The 19-year-old woman had been with two others at the time. 

Spilker said the woman was conscious and alert when Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers took her to a Lincoln hospital and remained hospitalized. Her current condition is unknown.

Spilker said the incident remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected. 

Lincoln man arrested after striking roommate with crowbar, police say
One teen arrested, two cited after vandalism, fight at Fiji house, UNL police say
Victims in Edgewood shooting now facing federal indictment for drug and gun charges
Omaha woman sues Lyft over sexual assault; 1,000 similar suits are expected in U.S.
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How a student is turning fallen leaves into paper

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News