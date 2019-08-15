A Lincoln teenager already in jail accused of an Aug. 9 street robbery faces a new allegation of being part of a string of vandalisms.
Officer Angela Sands said police re-booked Kollin Bailey, 19 of 1722 N. 58th St., on suspicion of felony criminal mischief for a string of vandalisms to vehicles and homes early June 5.
The spree caused more than $25,000 in damage to windows caused by what witnesses described as a baseball bat or golf club.
A week later, police arrested 18-year-old
Cody Slama for criminal mischief of $5,000 or more. Then on June 19, a 17-year-old, who wasn't identified because he is a juvenile, was referred to the county attorney for prosecution for the vandalisms.
Sands said there could be additional arrests based on fingerprints and tips.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Bailey also is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old man who had met him at 59th and Aylesworth on the evening of Aug. 9. The victim told police Bailey hit him, stole his wallet and left.
When police found Bailey soon after he said the other man owed him money.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: HART, ROSEMARY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/15/1991 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 17:39:21 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: KANN, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/25/1993 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 16:05:00 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: DEAVER, KELSEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/08/1998 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 15:37:42 Charges: DUI W/PASSENGER UNDER 16 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: JIMENEZ, ADRIAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/23/1998 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 14:46:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ISSUE BAD CHECK $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: ROSENBERG, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1992 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 14:43:05 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: CARLSON, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/22/1995 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 13:26:58 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: LARSEN, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/05/1973 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 12:26:59 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: LEAR, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1983 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 12:06:50 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: SHERIDAN, ERICKA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 06/05/1991 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 17:41:07 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: HORN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/20/1982 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 11:56:54 Charges: CONFINE FOR OTHER AUTHORITY -SPEC AGRMNT (X)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: GERGEN, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1984 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 16:34:35 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: WILSON, JOLENE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/06/1964 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 09:27:18 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: BROWN, JOSHUA Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/21/1984 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 08:25:41 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: FORD, ERIC Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/23/1985 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 06:46:40 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: RUSH, RICKI Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/31/1965 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 00:22:35 Charges: NO OPERATOR LICENSE (M3) DUI W/REFUSAL (1 PRIOR CONV) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 19:27:34 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: DEVRIES, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/05/1965 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 19:13:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: WOLFE, GABRIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/05/1985 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 18:03:25 Charges: DISOBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGN OR DEVICE (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) VEHICLE WITHOUT LIGHTS NOT IN COMPLIANCE (I) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: YOUNG, NOLAN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 07/18/1968 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 17:16:41 Charges: ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, SAWYER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/17/1994 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 15:18:48 Charges: POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO SIGNAL BEFORE 100 FEET (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-2ND >.15 (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: CURRY, SHONDA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/31/1985 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 14:46:46 Charges: SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 FELONY (F2A) STRADDLING LANE LINES (I) ISSUE BAD CHECK LESS THAN $200 (M2) FAIL TO PROPERLY DISPLAY PLATES (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: MANN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1990 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 14:16:43 Charges: STRANGULATION (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: MONTGOMERY, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1960 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 13:26:29 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: HOWARD, RAHEEM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/03/1995 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 10:16:11 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/18/1984 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 03:41:20 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, ASHLEY Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 03/27/1983 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 03:33:23 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: CAMARENO, ROLANDO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/14/2000 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 22:29:58 Charges: OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: YOUNG, TRACI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/03/1973 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 22:00:14 Charges: OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: SCHOMMER, ARMOND Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1973 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 20:31:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: GUENTHER, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1990 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 15:40:04 Charges: ATTEMPT ASSAULT ON OFFICER/H.C.PROF-1ST DEG (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: LYONS, KAYLEE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/21/1998 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 14:35:33 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: WIT, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/28/1967 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 14:06:32 Charges: REFUSAL OF CHEM TEST - 3 PRIOR CONV (F2A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) DUI-ALCOHOL-4TH OFF (F3A) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DUI-ALCOHOL-4TH OFF (F3A) REFUSE TO SUBMIT TO TEST W/4 PRIOR CONV (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: WILLS, BLAINE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1963 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 14:02:03 Charges: VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: ASHMORE, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/02/1986 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 13:54:01 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 3 OR 3A FELONY (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: VICARS, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/26/1971 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 12:19:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) DUI-.02 W/PRIOR FEL DUI OR REFUSAL (M3A) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: FOGED, ASHLEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/21/1991 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 11:20:43 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: PERKINS, DONTAY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1991 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 10:27:44 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-15-2019
Last, First Name: SUTTON, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/19/1977 Booking Time: 08/12/2019 / 10:08:21 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.