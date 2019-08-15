{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln teenager already in jail accused of an Aug. 9 street robbery faces a new allegation of being part of a string of vandalisms.

Officer Angela Sands said police re-booked Kollin Bailey, 19 of 1722 N. 58th St., on suspicion of felony criminal mischief for a string of vandalisms to vehicles and homes early June 5.

The spree caused more than $25,000 in damage to windows caused by what witnesses described as a baseball bat or golf club.

A week later, police arrested 18-year-old Cody Slama for criminal mischief of $5,000 or more. Then on June 19, a 17-year-old, who wasn't identified because he is a juvenile, was referred to the county attorney for prosecution for the vandalisms.

Sands said there could be additional arrests based on fingerprints and tips.

Bailey also is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old man who had met him at 59th and Aylesworth on the evening of Aug. 9. The victim told police Bailey hit him, stole his wallet and left. 

When police found Bailey soon after he said the other man owed him money.

