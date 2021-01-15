 Skip to main content
Teen hunter critically injured when high-powered rifle accidentally discharged, sheriff says
An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a hunting accident Thursday evening, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

It happened at about 6 p.m. near 176th Street and Havelock Avenue.

The teenager had been out hunting with a 41-year-old family friend. When they went to the pickup to leave, the 41-year-old's high-powered deer rifle discharged as he was putting it in the back.

It went through the seat of the car and went into the 18-year-old's leg, Wagner said.

He said the teen initially was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the injury no longer is believed to be life threatening.

Wagner said they didn't uncover anything criminal about what happened.

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
