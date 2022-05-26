Teen hospitalized after shooting in east Lincoln, police say

A 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Wednesday night near Seacrest Field in east Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The boy arrived at a local hospital with a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of his head at about 7:30 p.m., police said. Officers determined that the victim and several others met up with another group at Seacrest Field following a social media feud.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian on Thursday said the exact nature of the feud is unclear.

As the two groups met, a boy wearing a mask over his face exited a vehicle with a handgun and shot at least twice toward another vehicle, striking both the vehicle and the victim, Kocian said.

A 15-year-old boy was later arrested after police served a search warrant at his residence. Kocian said investigators haven't found the gun thought to have been used in the shooting.

Ultimately, the 15-year-old was lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Kocian said it's unclear whether the 17-year-old is still hospitalized.

