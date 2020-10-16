 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen goes to prison for 2018 crash in stolen SUV that killed 14-year-old Lincoln boy
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Teen goes to prison for 2018 crash in stolen SUV that killed 14-year-old Lincoln boy

{{featured_button_text}}
48th and I-80 accident

A Lincoln teen was killed when an SUV rolled trying to exit Interstate 80 at Northwest 48th Street during a pursuit on Dec. 26, 2018.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A Lincoln teenager was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for crashing a stolen SUV while fleeing law enforcement and killing his 14-year-old friend.

Anthony Moreno, now 17, pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by unlawful taking for the crash that killed Zayne Yost almost two years ago.

Anthony Moreno

Anthony Moreno
Zayne Yost

Zayne Yost

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him Thursday to the prison time, plus 3½ years of post-supervision release. 

He since has been taken to the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha. 

Police investigating morning robbery attempt at Lincoln Family Dollar store

On Dec. 26, 2018, Moreno was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer that he and his friends had stolen when he took an Interstate 80 exit too fast, crashed and rolled, throwing out all four of the teenagers inside.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors said Moreno and another boy initially took the SUV, then picked up Yost and a 16-year-old who lived nearby.

Crews respond to crash involving pedestrian in southeast Lincoln

The Trailblazer was spotted downtown, and a deputy followed, activating lights and sirens once the SUV got on I-80, where Moreno, who didn't have a driver's license, reached speeds of 98 mph.

At the Northwest 48th Street exit, he swerved, lost control and rolled.

All four of the teens went to the hospital, where Yost was pronounced dead.

A grand jury later reviewed the case, because it involved a death during a police pursuit, and indicted Moreno, who was 15 at the time.

Lincoln woman accused in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty
Lincoln officer assaulted twice in two hours in separate incidents, 2 arrested

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News