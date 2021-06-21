 Skip to main content
Teen goes to juvenile court for Lincoln crash that killed 18-year-old
Teen goes to juvenile court for Lincoln crash that killed 18-year-old

  Updated
The teenager at the wheel in a crash in April that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kennedy Bowles has been charged in juvenile court.

At a first appearance Monday, Dheyab Kortan, 17, entered an admission to a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide allegation. 

He is set to return to juvenile court next month for disposition, meaning finality with concern to the court proceedings. 

Bowles, a senior at Lincoln Southeast High School, was riding in a southbound Chrysler 200 driven by Kortan on April 10 when Kortan ran a stop sign on Southwest 14th Street and crashed into an eastbound Silverado pickup driven by Therese Horner, on Nebraska 33, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch.

All four people in the Chrysler were taken to a hospital, with two in critical condition. Bowles later died. 

