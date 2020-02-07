You are the owner of this article.
Teen girls caught after vehicle tracker leads to them and stolen car, Lincoln police say
Teen girls caught after vehicle tracker leads to them and stolen car, Lincoln police say

Police cited two teenage girls for burglary Thursday afternoon after they allegedly entered a West Lincoln home and stole a brand new car from the garage.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim came home from work at 1 p.m. to find that someone had gotten in his home, the keys to his 2020 Chevy Malibu missing and the car gone. He tracked it using OnStar and told police where it was.

Spilker said police went to 10th and F streets, where they found a 13- and 14-year-old girl who had taken it. Police cited them and released them to their parents.

There was damage to a bumper of the car and the garage.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

