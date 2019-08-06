An 18-year-old Lincoln woman told the judge Tuesday she realized she made a "huge, awful mistake" being involved in a string of crimes last summer that included a break-in at Scott Frost's home.
Roseanne Salomon, who was 17 at the time, said she didn't intend to hurt anybody and was sorry about it and helped recover some of Frost's property.
Salomon pleaded no contest to terroristic threats and three counts of attempted burglary in all for being the driver in the string of crimes. Her attorney, Matt Kosmicki, argued for probation, saying Salomon has worked to address substance-abuse issues.
Prosecutors said she was least-culpable of the three people involved.
Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said Salomon had demonstrated a disrespect for the law by getting in trouble while violating rules of Community Corrections while out of jail on this case. And Strong sentenced her to three years in prison, plus 18 months of post-release supervision.
Police said Salomon drove Andrew M. Williams and Alexander Horse to Frost's home, which was being renovated at the time, and went in an unlocked garage door and stole $50,000 worth of property, including shoes, football helmets, and a snowboard with Frost's name on it.
Two days later, an officer stopped a vehicle Williams was riding in and spotted the distinctive, Oregon Ducks Air Jordan shoes reported stolen in the Frost burglary, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Strong previously sentenced Williams, 21, to two to four years in prison for his role in the crime, plus a year more on an unrelated drug charge, and Horse, 17, to six years in prison.