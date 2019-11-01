Police cited a 19-year-old Lincoln man after he lost control and crashed into a garage Thursday night.
It happened at about 6:30 p.m. near 44th Street and Witherbee Boulevard.
Sgt. Angela Sands said the teenager was driving east on Witherbee Boulevard between 43rd and 42nd streets, when he lost control of the car on a curve, skidded sideways into the north curb and up into the grass into the side of the attached garage of 4340 Witherbee Blvd.
Police said a witness told them he was in his house when he heard a loud screeching and went to his window to see the car coming at the house at speeds over 40 mph.
Police said the teen’s blood alcohol tested at .053.
They cited him with MIP, reckless driving and no proof of ownership.