After LPD officer's death, murder charges and mourning period

How to help

You can donate money one of four ways:

* Online at the family’s GoFundMe page

* At any Liberty First Credit Union branch

* At the Lincoln Police Department's main station, 575 S. 10th St. If an officer is not outside, call 402-441-6000.

* Art F/X Screen Printing and Embroidery is selling T-shirts and sweatshirts dedicated to Herrera through Sept. 20, with all proceeds going to his family. For details, go to: stores.inksoft.com/MarioHerrera/shop/home

The police department also continues to urge residents to donate blood to help others in the community.