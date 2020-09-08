Teen charged with murder in LPD officer's death

The 17-year-old suspected of shooting longtime Lincoln Police investigator Mario Herrera, who died Monday morning in an Omaha hospital, is now charged with first-degree murder.
Charges were upgraded Tuesday afternoon against Felipe Vazquez, who is accused of firing the shot that hit Herrera as police tried to apprehend him on a warrant Aug. 26.
Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley ordered Vazquez, who made a remote appearance from the county's Youth Detention Center, held without bail. When asked if he understood, he answered, "Yes, your honor."
Nancy Peterson, Vazquez's court-appointed attorney, entered a not-guilty plea on Vazquez's behalf to the murder charge and six other felonies he faces in connection with the incident that began when members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division attempted to serve a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets after getting information that Vazquez — who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March — was there.
Vazquez and Orion Ross, 19, allegedly broke out a window of the house and escaped, firing shots at Herrera and other officers.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, whose department is leading the investigation into the shooting, said last week that evidence showed that Vazquez fired the shot that hit Herrera.
Vazquez faces life in prison on the murder charge. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
During a morning news conference, police and city officials honored Herrera’s life, mourned his loss and thanked the community for its support.
“Investigator Herrera gave his life serving our community and we again acknowledge the sacrifice of the Herrera family and of our LPD family,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
“We are here with you. All of Lincoln, and many beyond our city limits, are here with you. We grieve with you.”
Tim Brox, a parishioner and close friend of the Herrera family, helped organize the vigil. "It's clear the whole city is a grieving community right now," he said.
Gaylor Baird then declared the rest of the week an official period of mourning, “to honor the bravery, service and sacrifice of Investigator Mario Herrera and to express our condolences to his family, friends, coworkers and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable life of public service.”
Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, his badge draped in black tape, described Herrera as one of the department’s most dedicated and selfless officers.
“Mario was an immensely talented, highly decorated investigator responsible for clearing numerous robberies, burglaries and assaults, as well as homicides,” he said. “He was extremely personable, empathetic, kind and, above all, compassionate.”
The 23-year officer was particularly concerned with those most vulnerable -- victims of sexual assaults and missing persons.
“Devastated does not begin to describe the gaping hole left in our hearts, our police department and our community,” Jackson said.
Herrera, an Army veteran and father of four, was active in his church, coached youth sports and mentored younger officers.
In a statement, LPD said it was "devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers."
“Mario spent his entire life giving to others, and his perpetual self-sacrifice only magnifies our loss and our sorrow.”
Jackson and the mayor also acknowledged the community’s response, both in the days after the Aug. 26 shooting -- with donations of blood and contributions of money -- and on Monday, as Herrera’s body was brought home from Omaha.
Jackson was humbled to see so many people packing Interstate 80 overpasses and lining the streets of Lincoln to pay their respects, he said.
“The Lincoln Police Department would like to extend heartfelt thanks to members of the numerous police and fire departments who helped escort Mario back home to Lincoln yesterday.”
Herrera had been transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he underwent numerous surgeries. The bullet struck him in the chest; he was not wearing a bulletproof vest.
He is the seventh Lincoln Police officer killed in the line of duty, Jackson said, and the fourth killed by gunfire.
Funeral arrangements were pending.
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Bystander on how she is feeling
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Watch Now: Procession reaches downtown Lincoln
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Bystander on why he’s there
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Procession at 10th and K beside the County-City Building
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Overpass
Car
Shield
Mayor, council
Watch Now: Vehicles lined up on overpass near Waverly
Draping
Cruiser
Procession
Cruiser
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.