Teen charged with murder in LPD officer's death

“Mario was an immensely talented, highly decorated investigator responsible for clearing numerous robberies, burglaries and assaults, as well as homicides,” he said. “He was extremely personable, empathetic, kind and, above all, compassionate.”

The 23-year officer was particularly concerned with those most vulnerable -- victims of sexual assaults and missing persons.

“Devastated does not begin to describe the gaping hole left in our hearts, our police department and our community,” Jackson said.

Herrera, an Army veteran and father of four, was active in his church, coached youth sports and mentored younger officers.

+7 Lincoln Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot in line of duty, dies In a statement, LPD said it was "devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers."

“Mario spent his entire life giving to others, and his perpetual self-sacrifice only magnifies our loss and our sorrow.”

Jackson and the mayor also acknowledged the community’s response, both in the days after the Aug. 26 shooting -- with donations of blood and contributions of money -- and on Monday, as Herrera’s body was brought home from Omaha.

Jackson was humbled to see so many people packing Interstate 80 overpasses and lining the streets of Lincoln to pay their respects, he said.