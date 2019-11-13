{{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Lincoln man went to court Wednesday on third-degree arson and criminal mischief charges for allegedly starting a car fire in July that spread, causing significant damage to a garage and home as residents slept inside.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies brought Coltyn Vajgrt back from Seward County on Tuesday to face the felony charges.

A warrant had gone out for his arrest in August.

In court records, Police Sgt. David Lopez said that, shortly after 4 a.m. on July 14, a Lincoln woman woke to a car alarm sounding, looked out the window and saw her roommate's Ford Taurus engulfed in flames.

The flames spread to an attached garage, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage to the car and home on Northwest Ninth Street north of Fletcher Avenue.

Lopez said a fire investigator believed it had started by someone putting a piece of cardboard lit on fire in the car.

He said a man believed to be Vajgrt was caught on a home surveillance camera a block away from where the car was set on fire about 45 minutes before the call.

