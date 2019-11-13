A 19-year-old Lincoln man went to court Wednesday on third-degree arson and criminal mischief charges for allegedly starting a car fire in July that spread, causing significant damage to a garage and home as residents slept inside.
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies brought Coltyn Vajgrt back from Seward County on Tuesday to face the felony charges.
A warrant had gone out for his arrest in August.
In court records, Police Sgt. David Lopez said that, shortly after 4 a.m. on July 14, a Lincoln woman woke to a car alarm sounding, looked out the window and saw her roommate's Ford Taurus engulfed in flames.
The flames spread to an attached garage, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage to the car and home on Northwest Ninth Street north of Fletcher Avenue.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Lopez said a fire investigator believed it had started by someone putting a piece of cardboard lit on fire in the car.
He said a man believed to be Vajgrt was caught on a home surveillance camera a block away from where the car was set on fire about 45 minutes before the call.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: GULOVSEN, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/15/1987 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 15:49:23 Charges: SPEEDING6-10 MPHCOUNTY/STATE (I) POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: GARDNER, DESHAWN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/20/2000 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 15:47:40 Charges: THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: MOORE, TAARIQ Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1976 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 15:45:53 Charges: CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: BOOHER, AUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/01/1993 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 14:59:37 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: WIT, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/28/1967 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 14:33:57 Charges: DRIVE DURING REVOC-SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: ALVAREZ, DAVID Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/10/1976 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 14:09:55 Charges: PARKS: CLOSED ENTER AFTER HOURS (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) OPEN BURNING PROHIBITED (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: XIONG, MAI Race/Sex: A/F Date of Birth: 09/11/1961 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 14:02:10 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: GONZALEZ, VINCENTE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/26/2000 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 13:26:58 Charges: CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: FREDERICK, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/30/1988 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 13:19:01 Charges: MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: RANDALL, DYLAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/27/2000 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 11:06:08 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: VAJGRT, COLTYN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/05/2000 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 10:42:46 Charges: ARSON,3RD DEG $1500/MORE DAMAGE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING UNDER $200(M) (M2) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $5000/MORE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: BARRIENTOS, EDWIN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/26/1996 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 10:35:05 Charges: SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, TROY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/31/1995 Booking Time: 11/12/2019 / 09:17:16 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: ROSS, GERALD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1999 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 22:16:47 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/18/1984 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 18:40:28 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, ASHLEY Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 03/27/1983 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 18:28:08 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: THOMAS, MICHAEL Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1977 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 15:57:03 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: TENNYSON, CRYSTAL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/16/1987 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 15:53:38 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: HENDERSON, KAYLA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 11/04/1998 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 15:38:45 Charges: POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL/MINOR (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: DELGADO, RYAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/08/1977 Booking Time: 11/11/2019 / 00:06:54 Charges: DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: STUBBEN, KANDACE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 06/07/1999 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 21:26:08 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: ADEN, DEANGELO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/04/1999 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 17:26:51 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: SCHERBAK, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1977 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 17:18:03 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-13-2019
Last, First Name: FOWLER, BRANDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/21/1985 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 14:27:32 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email