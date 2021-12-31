 Skip to main content
Teen charged in October crash that killed Lincoln High student
Prosecutors have charged the teen allegedly behind the wheel in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Lincoln High School student in October.

Bryshawn Williams, a sophomore who played on the Links' varsity football team, died after Izia Rodriguez, 17, crashed into a tree near 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 5, according to the Lincoln police crash report.

Rodriguez had been heading south on 70th Street before leaving the road and crashing.

He told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control, hit a curb, mailbox and then the tree.

Rodriguez was on probation in juvenile court at the time.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged him in juvenile court Tuesday with motor vehicle homicide with willful or reckless driving, a felony, and asked the the judge to transfer the case to adult court.

Rodriguez turns 18 in January.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

