Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting Sunday in Lincoln

Police arrested a Lincoln teen in connection with a shooting in north-central Lincoln on Sunday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Tony Bush Jr., 18, turned himself in about four hours after the shooting and was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said Bush stands accused of getting rid of the gun, which police have not yet found.

She said police went to the area of 27th and Y streets just after 6 p.m. Sunday on reports of a man in a vehicle being shot.

Spilker said police found a 31-year-old victim covered in blood and unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car just west of the intersection, pulled him out and started performing CPR on him in the street until rescue workers came and took over life-saving efforts and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remained in critical condition Monday, she said.

Investigators learned through video evidence and witness statements that a gray car had pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and the driver pulled out a gun and shot the victim and drove away, Spilker said.