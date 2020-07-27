You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting Sunday in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting Sunday in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting

Police responded to a shooting near 27th and Y streets on Sunday.

 NICK McCONNELL, Journal Star

Police arrested a Lincoln teen in connection with a shooting in north-central Lincoln on Sunday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries. 

Tony Bush Jr., 18, turned himself in about four hours after the shooting and was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

She said Bush stands accused of getting rid of the gun, which police have not yet found. 

Tony Bush

Tony Bush

She said police went to the area of 27th and Y streets just after 6 p.m. Sunday on reports of a man in a vehicle being shot.

Spilker said police found a 31-year-old victim covered in blood and unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car just west of the intersection, pulled him out and started performing CPR on him in the street until rescue workers came and took over life-saving efforts and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remained in critical condition Monday, she said.

Investigators learned through video evidence and witness statements that a gray car had pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and the driver pulled out a gun and shot the victim and drove away, Spilker said.

She said police do not believe it was a random shooting.

Bush was on probation in juvenile court at the time of the shooting for leaving the scene of an injury accident, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. 

Wahoo man killed in tractor rollover Sunday afternoon
Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown
Chemical fire at UNL's Hamilton Hall damages lab

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
1
0
0
4
10

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News