Teen arrested for bringing gun, cocaine to Lincoln Southeast High School, court records show

An 18-year-old student at Lincoln Southeast High School was arrested Thursday morning after the school's resource officer found a loaded handgun in the teen's car and cocaine in his wallet.

The officer had been patrolling the school's parking lot on Van Dorn Street between 37th and 40th streets when he saw open cans of Modelo in the pocket behind the driver's seat of Ubaldo Martinez's car, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Officer Joe Fisher contacted administrators, who brought Martinez from the building before Fisher searched the teen's car. In the affidavit, Fisher wrote that the smell of marijuana emitting from the Nissan gave him probable cause to search the vehicle.

Inside, Fisher found a 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen from a vehicle at Branched Oak Lake in July 2019.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school ground and taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where a correctional officer found a baggie of cocaine in his wallet.

Martinez was then charged on the felony gun violation and possession of cocaine.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.