Teen arrested for assault near Lincoln's Sunken Gardens
Teen arrested for assault near Lincoln's Sunken Gardens

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Monday afternoon after several people called 911 after seeing a man choking a woman with a belt, hitting her and slamming her head against a pole near the Sunken Gardens.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said it happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of D Street. Officers arrived to see a woman in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Impala and a man, Leonardo Solorzano, yelling and reaching aggressively toward her through the window.

Vigil said the woman began to drive forward with Solorzano still leaning into the window, his legs dangling. When police confronted him, he allegedly turned and told them to shoot him, Vigil said. They deployed a Taser to try to incapacitate him, but it was unsuccessful. He ran but was found soon after, hiding in a bathroom of a nearby restaurant.

Vigil said the 29-year-old woman had driven away from the scene but also was found in the area.

Police arrested Solorzano on suspicion of domestic assault and obstructing an officer.

Solorzano

Leonardo Solorzano

 LPD

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

