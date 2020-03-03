Teen arrested for assault near Lincoln's Sunken Gardens

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Monday afternoon after several people called 911 after seeing a man choking a woman with a belt, hitting her and slamming her head against a pole near the Sunken Gardens.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said it happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of D Street. Officers arrived to see a woman in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Impala and a man, Leonardo Solorzano, yelling and reaching aggressively toward her through the window.

Vigil said the woman began to drive forward with Solorzano still leaning into the window, his legs dangling. When police confronted him, he allegedly turned and told them to shoot him, Vigil said. They deployed a Taser to try to incapacitate him, but it was unsuccessful. He ran but was found soon after, hiding in a bathroom of a nearby restaurant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vigil said the 29-year-old woman had driven away from the scene but also was found in the area.

Police arrested Solorzano on suspicion of domestic assault and obstructing an officer.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sadiyah Ali News intern Follow Sadiyah Ali Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today