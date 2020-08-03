Teen and baby reported missing from rural Lincoln home are found in Fremont

×
A 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old child, reported missing in late June from a rural Lincoln home have been found in Fremont, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
On June 28, officers had asked for the public's help in locating Dominga Benito, 17, and Elver Benito, 1, who has a medical issue that requires regular treatment.
Investigators were concerned the teen, who had run away from a foster home with the boy, may not have the means to adequately care for her son, according to court records.
On Monday, Wagner said he didn't have information about the condition of the boy but that they were found over the weekend.
