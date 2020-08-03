You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen and baby reported missing from rural Lincoln home are found in Fremont
View Comments
editor's pick

Teen and baby reported missing from rural Lincoln home are found in Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old child, reported missing in late June from a rural Lincoln home have been found in Fremont, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

On June 28, officers had asked for the public's help in locating Dominga Benito, 17, and Elver Benito, 1, who has a medical issue that requires regular treatment.

Investigators were concerned the teen, who had run away from a foster home with the boy, may not have the means to adequately care for her son, according to court records.

On Monday, Wagner said he didn't have information about the condition of the boy but that they were found over the weekend. 

Early Monday drive-by shooting targeted home with 6 inside, including 3 children, Lincoln police say
Bullet accidentally fired from rifle hit crow bar, smashed car window in garage, Lincoln police say
3 injured in car-motorcycle crash in north Lincoln

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News