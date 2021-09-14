Teen alleges her drink was spiked at Lincoln Northeast homecoming, police say

A 16-year-old girl told Lincoln police on Monday night that her drink was spiked at the Lincoln Northeast homecoming dance on Friday, causing nausea, exhaustion and an altered state of consciousness that lasted into Saturday.

The girl's report came two days after school officials sent an email to parents denouncing social media rumors of spiked drinks at the dance as "misinformation." The email noted that rumors suggested "many" students had their drinks spiked.

Students on Monday protested outside of the school, calling on Lincoln Public Schools to take the allegations seriously.

LPS said Tuesday in a statement that it is working closely with police to fully investigate any reports.

"We appreciate those who have bravely come forward and contacted Lincoln police about their experience Friday night," the district said.