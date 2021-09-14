 Skip to main content
Teen alleges her drink was spiked at Lincoln Northeast homecoming, police say
Teen alleges her drink was spiked at Lincoln Northeast homecoming, police say

A 16-year-old girl told Lincoln police on Monday night that her drink was spiked at the Lincoln Northeast homecoming dance on Friday, causing nausea, exhaustion and an altered state of consciousness that lasted into Saturday. 

The girl's report came two days after school officials sent an email to parents denouncing social media rumors of spiked drinks at the dance as "misinformation." The email noted that rumors suggested "many" students had their drinks spiked. 

Students on Monday protested outside of the school, calling on Lincoln Public Schools to take the allegations seriously.

LPS said Tuesday in a statement that it is working closely with police to fully investigate any reports.

"We appreciate those who have bravely come forward and contacted Lincoln police about their experience Friday night," the district said.

Lincoln Northeast students stage protest over alleged chaos at dance; principal calls claims 'rumors'

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the girl had left her drink unattended for an unknown amount of time at the dance, and when she returned to it, she noticed discoloration. Shortly after consuming the drink, her symptoms started, Vigil said. 

The girl didn't see anyone tamper with her drink, according to police. Neither school staff nor the LPD officer on duty at the dance were notified, Vigil said.

Social media reports of spiked drinks emerged over the weekend, but the 16-year-old is the only attendee who has reported an instance to police. 

Both LPD and LPS are urging additional attendees who believe their drinks may have been spiked or anyone with more information to contact police or a school resource officer. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

