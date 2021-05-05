Teen accused of vandalizing Lincoln cruiser now suspected in 14 more cases nearby

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man early Tuesday after he allegedly vandalized a cruiser with an officer inside it.

Now, they say, they tied the same young man, Ibsa Mohamed, to 14 more criminal mischiefs in the area.

Police encountered Mohamed at around 6 a.m. Tuesday on the west side of the Hall of Justice.

An officer heard a loud banging sound, got out and found the teenager yelling at her and holding a large piece of metal, according to Officer Erin Spilker. Two cruisers, including the officer's, were left with scratches and dents.

They arrested the 19-year-old without incident on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police now believe Mohamed also was responsible for 14 other incidents that morning in the 1000 to 1400 block of D Street, bringing the estimated damage total to $6,000.

He said 11 cars and three homes had windows broken by objects being thrown through them. In one case, a cinderblock had been hurled onto a car, causing more than $1,500 damage, Bonkiewicz said.

Police cited and lodged him on 13 more counts of criminal mischief, one of them being a felony offense due to the dollar amount.