Teen accused of stealing SUV with equipment used for decontaminating masks

Police say they arrested a 17-year-old Lincoln boy Friday night after he fled a stolen SUV.

They were called to Midwest Medical near 33rd and O streets at around 5 p.m. after a red, 2013 Chevy Equinox was stolen, Officer Erin Spilker said. A 27-year-old employee told them while he was loading the vehicle he left the keys in the ignition. When he returned, the SUV was gone.

She said the employee used GPS to track the car to 48th and Holdrege, and Spilker said an officer later spotted the stolen SUV in the 900 block of South 24th Street. The driver, who was known to the officer, fled in the vehicle.

They tracked the 17-year-old to the 100 block of North 29th Street, near his home, and he was seen running down a bike trail near where the SUV was found parked at around 7 p.m.

Officers caught up to him, tackled him and arrested him on suspicion of auto theft, fleeing to avoid arrest and attempted assault on an officer, Spilker said. She said one of the officers was left with minor cuts. The teen also was wanted for being in possession of a separate SUV stolen March 30. She said the teen's fingerprints were found in the Dodge Journey when it was recovered a week later near 23rd and N.