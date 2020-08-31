 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen accused of shooting boy with BB gun, assaulting another
View Comments
editor's pick

Teen accused of shooting boy with BB gun, assaulting another

{{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old boy was referred to juvenile court on a number of allegations stemming from a weekend shooting involving a BB gun.

Officer Erin Spilker said Lincoln police were called Saturday night about a fight in the parking lot of the Kohl's store near 84th and O streets. When they arrived, everyone had left, but they later contacted a 16-year-old boy near 53rd and O streets. He told them a 15-year-old boy he knew had shot a BB gun at his car while he was driving on O Street, striking his passenger in the head.

The boy said the cars drove to the Kohl's parking lot, where he confronted the 15-year-old, who then struck him in the head with the BB gun.

Man gets federal time for selling meth to informant in Falls City parking lot

Police later found the 15-year-old boy and referred him to juvenile court on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, making terroristic threats and illegally discharging a weapon in the city limits.

Spilker said the boy was released to the custody of a parent.

2 more fined, sentenced to probation in connection to illegal hunts through Broken Bow outfitter
Driver of stolen Bentley tased after crash in northeast Lincoln

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News