Teen accused of shooting boy with BB gun, assaulting another

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old boy was referred to juvenile court on a number of allegations stemming from a weekend shooting involving a BB gun.

Officer Erin Spilker said Lincoln police were called Saturday night about a fight in the parking lot of the Kohl's store near 84th and O streets. When they arrived, everyone had left, but they later contacted a 16-year-old boy near 53rd and O streets. He told them a 15-year-old boy he knew had shot a BB gun at his car while he was driving on O Street, striking his passenger in the head.

The boy said the cars drove to the Kohl's parking lot, where he confronted the 15-year-old, who then struck him in the head with the BB gun.

Police later found the 15-year-old boy and referred him to juvenile court on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, making terroristic threats and illegally discharging a weapon in the city limits.

Spilker said the boy was released to the custody of a parent.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.