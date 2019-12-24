Teen accused of role in armed robbery in July

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old Lincoln boy in adult court in connection to an armed robbery in July, when he was 15.

Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man reported a robbery at his apartment early July 31. He said a friend contacted him on Snapchat asking if he wanted to hang out, then came over with an acquaintance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At some point, the stranger stood up and picked up a stack of video games. When the victim asked what was going on, his friend said he was sorry and pointed a gun at him.

Before they left with his 55-inch TV, he said, they told him they had to do it because they were broke and living under a bridge.

Police got a warrant for the Snapchat information, which tracked back to the teens. Sunday, the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Services Center. The next day, prosecutors charged him with a felony.

The other boy, who is 15, is on probation in juvenile court for criminal mischief.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.