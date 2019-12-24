You are the owner of this article.
Teen accused of role in armed robbery in July
Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old Lincoln boy in adult court in connection to an armed robbery in July, when he was 15.

Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man reported a robbery at his apartment early July 31. He said a friend contacted him on Snapchat asking if he wanted to hang out, then came over with an acquaintance.

At some point, the stranger stood up and picked up a stack of video games. When the victim asked what was going on, his friend said he was sorry and pointed a gun at him.

Before they left with his 55-inch TV, he said, they told him they had to do it because they were broke and living under a bridge. 

Police got a warrant for the Snapchat information, which tracked back to the teens. Sunday, the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Services Center. The next day, prosecutors charged him with a felony. 

The other boy, who is 15, is on probation in juvenile court for criminal mischief. 

Husker News