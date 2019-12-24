Teen accused of role in armed robbery in July

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old Lincoln boy in adult court in connection to an armed robbery in July, when he was 15.
Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man reported a robbery at his apartment early July 31. He said a friend contacted him on Snapchat asking if he wanted to hang out, then came over with an acquaintance.
You have free articles remaining.
At some point, the stranger stood up and picked up a stack of video games. When the victim asked what was going on, his friend said he was sorry and pointed a gun at him.
Before they left with his 55-inch TV, he said, they told him they had to do it because they were broke and living under a bridge.
Police got a warrant for the Snapchat information, which tracked back to the teens. Sunday, the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Services Center. The next day, prosecutors charged him with a felony.
The other boy, who is 15, is on probation in juvenile court for criminal mischief.