Lincoln police arrested an 18-year-old man who they say drunkenly ran into a metal pole and two moving vehicles before randomly punching two women, one who was pregnant.
Prosecutors charged Josiah Meredith on Thursday with third-degree assault on a pregnant woman, a felony.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 9 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to North 48th and Adams streets about an assault. He said they found Meredith on the ground unresponsive. After he was medically cleared, they arrested him on suspicion of two assaults.
A pregnant 22-year-old woman was leaving work when a stranger started punching her in the head and pulling her hair. When a 39-year-old woman opened the door to let her back inside, the man punched her, too.
Bonkiewicz said the women both had minor injuries from the assault.
Police say Meredith also had run into a metal pole, then into two moving vehicles, causing $1,000 damage to one of them, a pickup left with a dented fender and side mirror and damaged windshield.
In addition to the felony, they cited him with a misdemeanor assault for the second woman, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.
Bonkiewicz said Meredith had been under the influence of alcohol and concentrated marijuana.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.