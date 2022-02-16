 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tecumseh prison worker suffers broken nose in alleged assault

A prisons staff member was assaulted Tuesday while interviewing an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution about a recent incident, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release.

The inmate being questioned punched the male staff member in the head and face before a second prisons worker intervened, officials said. The injured staff member was treated at a hospital for a broken nose.

Results of an investigation will be turned over to the Johnson County attorney, who could file charges against the inmate.

