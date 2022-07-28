 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tecumseh prison staff member injured in assault, corrections department says

  • 0

A man who is incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted and injured a staff member on Wednesday, using his elbow to strike the employee in the face, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

In a news release, the department said the staff member suffered nose and eye injuries in the assault, which occurred sometime Wednesday at the prison, about an hour southeast of Lincoln.

The staff member required "immediate" medical attention, according to the news release. The department did not identify the involved inmate or staff member. 

Corrections officials are investigating the incident and will provide findings to the Johnson County attorney's office for potential criminal prosecution.

The involved inmate could also face internal discipline, according to the news release.

