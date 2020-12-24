 Skip to main content
Tecumseh prison inmate dies
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute died Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

James Forsberg, 86, began serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder out of Cedar County in 1995.

The cause of Forsberg's death has not been determined, but he was being treated for a medical condition. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death.

Prisons logo 2020
