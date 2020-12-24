Tecumseh prison inmate dies

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute died Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
James Forsberg, 86, began serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder out of Cedar County in 1995.
The cause of Forsberg's death has not been determined, but he was being treated for a medical condition. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death.
