 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tecumseh man arrested for alleged DUI after crashing vehicle, injuring two passengers
0 comments
editor's pick

Tecumseh man arrested for alleged DUI after crashing vehicle, injuring two passengers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Tecumseh man is in jail after a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigation concluded he was driving under the influence when his vehicle crashed and injured two passengers. 

On April 28, 30-year-old Justin Bartels was driving north on 27th Street with passengers Jessica Hancock, 21, and Brandon L'Heureux, 28, when the vehicle left the road at the intersection of Arbor Road.

Hancock's injuries required surgery, and L'Heureux suffered a serious facial injury and fracture, investigators said. 

Bartels was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of causing serious bodily injuries while driving under the influence after lab results confirmed his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit to drive, authorities said.

Lincoln man, 20, facing child porn and sex assault charges
Police say they arrested Lincoln man, who did time for manslaughter, with stolen gun
Vandal hit Peter Pan Park, Lincoln police say
Police say Lincoln man who crashed into light pole had 2 ounces of meth and a tomahawk
Crash logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News