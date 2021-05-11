Tecumseh man arrested for alleged DUI after crashing vehicle, injuring two passengers

A Tecumseh man is in jail after a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigation concluded he was driving under the influence when his vehicle crashed and injured two passengers.

On April 28, 30-year-old Justin Bartels was driving north on 27th Street with passengers Jessica Hancock, 21, and Brandon L'Heureux, 28, when the vehicle left the road at the intersection of Arbor Road.

Hancock's injuries required surgery, and L'Heureux suffered a serious facial injury and fracture, investigators said.

Bartels was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of causing serious bodily injuries while driving under the influence after lab results confirmed his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit to drive, authorities said.

