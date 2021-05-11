Tecumseh man arrested for alleged DUI after crashing vehicle, injuring two passengers

A Tecumseh man is in jail after a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigation concluded he was driving under the influence when his vehicle crashed and injured two passengers.
On April 28, 30-year-old Justin Bartels was driving north on 27th Street with passengers Jessica Hancock, 21, and Brandon L'Heureux, 28, when the vehicle left the road at the intersection of Arbor Road.
Hancock's injuries required surgery, and L'Heureux suffered a serious facial injury and fracture, investigators said.
Bartels was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of causing serious bodily injuries while driving under the influence after lab results confirmed his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit to drive, authorities said.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Shantazia David
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SHANTAZIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert Esteban Ramirez-perez
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROBERT is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 126 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Eschen
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Holdrege PD
ALEXIS is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Braxton Rayne Swift
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAXTON is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jonnaya L Ballard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Riley James Lilienthal
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RILEY is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Maria G Contreras-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
McKenna Graves
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MCKENNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Madison S Campbell
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
MADISON is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Eric A Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ERIC is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
John S Jobe
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|66
|Current Age:
|65
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JOHN is a 65 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Jozef R McAllister
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
JOZEF is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph R Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JOSEPH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Wah Kpaw Say
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WAH is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ryder E Sieh
|Date Missing:
|05-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Plattsmouth PD
RYDER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Zachary Alan Dasenbrock
|Date Missing:
|05-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZACHARY is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|05-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William G Jr Moore
|Date Missing:
|05-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'05
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'05" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Marion Harris
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Raymond Barth
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHAEL is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sandra Jose
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SANDRA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kieyauna Serice Medina
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIEYAUNA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Anatliy Nelson
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAMUEL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 117 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Rashad Thorpe
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RASHAD is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Guillermo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Faisal Aden Hamza
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FAISAL is a 21 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antrell Erik Dvon Toombs
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTRELL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Chasha-elum Jr Ogba
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Villegas-rojas
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Quentin Warrior
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|226
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
QUENTIN is a 11 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 226 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angela Kay Maughan
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|43
|Current Age:
|43
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANGELA is a 43 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 230 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Korvanta L Hill
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTA is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus H Briceno-marin
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Teriyauna Carter-loyd
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERIYAUNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luis Fernando Orozco
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LUIS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Jenna Shangreaux
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZABETH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dannaisha Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANNAISHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mysti Dawn Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MYSTI is a 27 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katelyn Grace Dawn
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KATELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R White Eddy
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Unknown eyes.
Rosalyn K Bethke
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|65
|Current Age:
|65
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSALYN is a 65 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 240 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Shawnalee Marie Kazlow
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWNALEE is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Pal K Ban
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
PAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Kaley M Whetstone
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KALEY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jamarr Howard
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Thania Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Owens
|Date Missing:
|04-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CLAUDIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Edward Shawn Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDWARD is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Yasela A Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
YASELA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destynee Kambrye Stanton
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTYNEE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Akeyla N Matlock
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|235
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
AKEYLA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 235 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Deniko Ross
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|0
|Current Age:
|0
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'06
|Weight:
|24
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
DENIKO is a 0 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 2'06" tall and weighed 24 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tim Duane Jr McGhee
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIM is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Marie Casper
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alonna Nicole Black
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALONNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kali Ann Guerrero
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KALI is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
David Castro
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Winnie Lewis
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|88
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
WINNIE is a 11 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 88 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shaynisha Shelly
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYNISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vega Chante Jerilyn Campbell
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VEGA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Klynn Latrice Gilmore
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KLYNN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hazem Dafaalla Nasralla Sarmin
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tyjia Keng-ross
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
TYJIA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Thomas Lorsung
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 33 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joshua Lance Pfertsh
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Spencer R Goc
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SPENCER is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Kylie Renee Wilcox
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Adams CO SO Hastings
KYLIE is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon Deneen
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
LENNON is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Larraya Taylor
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LARRAYA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Qlani Lonewolf
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
QLANI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Piper Penney-hall
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
PIPER is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Coakley
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Pink
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDES is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Pink hair and Blue eyes.
Lillybeth J Pokett
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILLYBETH is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eliza Emelina Lussier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ambrea Hoge
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
AMBREA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Damari Morrison-edwards
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMARI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Riley
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHARY is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bella Herrman
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cory Debord
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bryan Jeovanny Mejia-acosta
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|123
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRYAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 123 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chase A T Boyd
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHASE is a 23 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reese Marie Britton
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REESE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Justus Denney
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
JUSTUS is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dasani Nerraw Sharp
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DASANI is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
George Gvaramia
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GEORGE is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.