Tecumseh inmate dies Tuesday afternoon

A 71-year-old inmate died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.
Ronnie Main was serving a 20- to 80-year sentence for a Cheyenne County conviction of two counts of first-degree sexual assault. His sentence started in December 1983.
He died at 12:05 p.m.
A grand jury will investigate his death, which is standard practice for all inmates who die in custody.
