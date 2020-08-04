You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tecumseh inmate dies Tuesday afternoon
View Comments
editor's pick

Tecumseh inmate dies Tuesday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

A 71-year-old inmate died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Ronnie Main was serving a 20- to 80-year sentence for a Cheyenne County conviction of two counts of first-degree sexual assault. His sentence started in December 1983.

He died at 12:05 p.m. 

A grand jury will investigate his death, which is standard practice for all inmates who die in custody.

Teenager sentenced to 40-45 years in Grand Island killing
37-year-old former Lincoln man gets more than 11 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy
Cass County man ordered to prison for DUI crash that killed Louisville woman
Prisons logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News