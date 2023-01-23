 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tecumseh inmate dies in Lincoln hospital

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan East Campus, the department said in a news release.

Marty Nuzum

Nuzum was serving a life sentence that started in 2003 for a first-degree murder in Douglas County.

While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, Nuzum was being treated for a medical condition, according to the department.

As is the case whenever an incarcerated inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation to review his death.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

